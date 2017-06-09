Fountain Hills Theater presents annua...

Fountain Hills Theater presents annual awards

Left to right Standing: Todd Carrie, Nick Hambruch, Aimee Avery, Kendra Lytle, Peter J. Hill, Roger Prenger, Jennifer Whiting, MaryBeth Ingram, Shari Watts, Petey Swartz Kneeling: Noel Irick, Terry Gadaire and Patrick Russo On Monday, June 5th, Fountain Hills Theater held its annual Prizm Awards Ceremony.

