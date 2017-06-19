Former Director Of Moscow's Gogol Cen...

Former Director Of Moscow's Gogol Center Theater Detained In Embezzlement Case

The Russian Investigative Committee said on June 20 that Malobrodsky, who also used to lead the Seventh Studio theater group, is suspected of alleged embezzlement and fraud. On May 23, the Gogol Center theater and the apartment of its current art director, Kirill Serebrennikov, were searched by investigators as part of the same case.

