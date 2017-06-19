For 'Okja,' growing a GMO pig from page to screen
The giant genetically modified pig of Bong Joon Ho's "Okja" is 8-feet tall, 13-feet long and would, if real, weigh six tons. It looks most like a hippo, but it has big floppy dog ears and moves a little like an elephant.
