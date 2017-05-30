Flooding affects Lawton Community Theater
The theater rest in one of the city's low-lying areas, and tends to flood in heavy rain, such as Friday morning's. The employee saw that the drainage canal was starting to overflow so she put up a barricade to keep the water from coming in.
