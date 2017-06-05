Film spotlights Holocaust survivor's search for US soldier

In this Wednesday, June 7, 2017, photo, Holocaust survivor Steve Ross, right, is helped with his jacket by his son Mike Ross, behind, as they prepare to depart Steven Ross' home in Newton, Mass., to attend the premier of the fi... . In this Tuesday, June 6, 2017, photo, a detail of the New England Holocaust Memorial shows some of the six million numbers etched in glass at the memorial in Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.