Fellow Ohio officer says he heard tires squeal, then gunshot
Ray Tensing, center, listens to the opening statement by his defense attorney Stewart Mathews during his retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During the ope... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Holocaust Museum seeks funds to preserve war...
|9 hr
|twist
|2
|CPCC Summer Theatre to Perform James and the Gi...
|9 hr
|kid
|1
|Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d...
|Jun 9
|weaponX
|1
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 9
|cliche black stan...
|1
|What you need to know about the Columbus Arts F...
|Jun 9
|Reality Speaks
|2
|New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al...
|Jun 9
|ABMESSINA1947
|1
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC