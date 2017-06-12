Easton island once drew thousands to its amusement park

On July, 14, 1894, more than 3,000 men, women and children donned their Victorian finest and lined up on South Fourth Street in downtown Easton. There they boarded open-air trolleys bound for a new amusement park, where they could ride a wooden roller coaster, grab rings on a merry-go-round, shuffle on the dance floor or take in a vaudeville show.

