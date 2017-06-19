Disabilities employment up in 2016 - but only marginally
It could be that any new movie theater opening is going to draw hundreds of job applicants, but for Valerie Jensen , the 500 resumes that hit her desk in 2014 at the Prospector Theater in Ridgefield amounted to a preview of a problem that persists - too few employers willing to consider people with disabilities for openings in their ranks. Newly updated federal figures last week show an improvement in the percentage of people with disabilities holding jobs - but only a slight increase and statistically on par with job gains in the overall population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi...
|2 hr
|Chicagoan by Birth
|1
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|19 hr
|spytheweb
|18
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Fri
|Art
|1
|Julius Caesar in our times
|Jun 21
|Trumpette
|6
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro...
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Ask Ken: 'Cheyenne' star Clint Walker still sta... (Feb '11)
|Jun 15
|Hetero Dude
|13
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC