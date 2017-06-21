Critics to Rehash the Season & Joel Grey to Stop by This Week's Theater Talk

This week THEATER TALK presents Part Two of the Season's-End Critics panel - with Peter Marks of The Washington Post, Terry Teachout of THE WALL Street Journal, Elisabeth Vincentelli of The New York Times & The New Yorker, and Linda Winer of Newsday - discussing the notable plays of Spring 2017 on Broadway. Then, Tony winner Joel Grey joins co-hosts Michael Riedel of the New York Post and Susan Haskins to talk about his revealing memoir, "Master of Ceremonies" .

