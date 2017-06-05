Cornerstone Theater honors Tamara and Bill Pullman for community involvement
Screen actor Bill Pullman and his wife, the dancer Tamara Hurwitz Pullman, have been involved in a variety of community projects over the years. They've organized tractor square dances on their property in western New York state, created a musical about the impact drought and flood has historically had on ranching at their home in Montana, and made plays with and about people in Los Angeles and beyond.
