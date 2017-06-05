Comey: The latest act in Americaa s great political theater

We may cheer them or jeer them, but they are often the flashpoints, the ones that trigger the political combustion. Think John Dean in Watergate, who helped topple President Richard Nixon, or Monica Lewinsky in the Whitewater scandal, whose role was crucial in the impeachment of President Bill Clinton This year's star player is James Comey, the former FBI director fired by President Donald Trump ostensibly for pursuing the investigation into whether his campaign colluded with Russia to try and influence the 2016 election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.