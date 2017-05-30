Chan Unveils Plans to Build Theater, ...

Chan Unveils Plans to Build Theater, Retail Center at Vacant Church St. Site

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Harvard Crimson

The owner of the Church St. property that used to house the Harvard Square Theater proposed sweeping renovations to the property Wednesday, unveiling plans for a mixed-use retail, movie theatre, and office building to occupy real estate that has been vacant for almost five years. Billionaire investor and Harvard donor Gerald Chan's plans detail a new 50,000 square-foot, contemporary-style building that would include two below-ground movie screens, three or four retail shops on the ground floor, and five stories of office space above.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harvard Crimson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Climate change musical' is cited as tax waste ... 4 hr fingers mcgurke 60
News Which Chicago-shot TV shows are coming back nex... May 26 Keyanna 1
News Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma... May 24 HOV lanes 4 cash ... 1
News Jesse Boleyn Announces Orcas Island Summer Conc... May 22 Charlize 1
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... May 21 anonymous 14
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity May 18 silly rabbit 1
News Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 20
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,635 • Total comments across all topics: 281,473,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC