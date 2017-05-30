Chan Unveils Plans to Build Theater, Retail Center at Vacant Church St. Site
The owner of the Church St. property that used to house the Harvard Square Theater proposed sweeping renovations to the property Wednesday, unveiling plans for a mixed-use retail, movie theatre, and office building to occupy real estate that has been vacant for almost five years. Billionaire investor and Harvard donor Gerald Chan's plans detail a new 50,000 square-foot, contemporary-style building that would include two below-ground movie screens, three or four retail shops on the ground floor, and five stories of office space above.
