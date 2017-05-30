CAST presenting one-act plays at Little Vine Vineyards
The cast of of "Murder Ahoy" by CAST, the theater satellite of the Douglasville/Douglas County Cultural Arts Council, is from left, Bryant Deal, Terry Miller, Sandra Bohn, Corissa Gaulin, Allison Peterson and Jonathan Peterson. Following a successful run of six sold out performances of "Murder Ahoy," the Community Alliance for Stage and Theater will stage a one-act play festival at Little Vine Vineyards in Villa Rica on June 3 and 17. This will be CAST's first appearance at Little Vine Vineyards, but hopefully not the last.
