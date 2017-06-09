California AG slams Trump, defenders in Comey dealings
California's top law enforcement official blasted his former congressional colleague, House Speaker Paul Ryan, on Friday for suggesting that a lack of political experience helps explain President Donald Trump's questionable interactions with James Comey when he was FBI director. In an interview with The Associated Press, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra labeled Ryan an "accomplice" for defending what he termed Trump's incompetence or dereliction of his presidential duties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d...
|17 hr
|weaponX
|1
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|17 hr
|cliche black stan...
|1
|What you need to know about the Columbus Arts F...
|Fri
|Reality Speaks
|2
|New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al...
|Fri
|ABMESSINA1947
|1
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jun 6
|Quon
|1,659
|'Climate change musical' is cited as tax waste ...
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|64
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC