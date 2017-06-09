California AG slams Trump, defenders in Comey dealings

California's top law enforcement official blasted his former congressional colleague, House Speaker Paul Ryan, on Friday for suggesting that a lack of political experience helps explain President Donald Trump's questionable interactions with James Comey when he was FBI director. In an interview with The Associated Press, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra labeled Ryan an "accomplice" for defending what he termed Trump's incompetence or dereliction of his presidential duties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.