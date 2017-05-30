C&L's Saturday Night Chiller Theater: Fritz Lang's 'M'

There are a handful of directors who can be said to have invented the visual vocabulary of modern cinema, and near the top of any decent cinephile's list of progenitors you will find Fritz Lang. Lang brought German Expressionism to America after Joseph Goebbels offered him the job of as head of the German film studio UFA, and Lang blew town for the Land of the Free that very night.

