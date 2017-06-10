Burbank theater, along with landmark marquee, may be saved
Santa Clara County Supervisor Ken Yeager has started efforts to save the Burbank theater, which sits in an unincorporated county pocket in San Jose. The theater, shown here on June 9, 2017, was built in the late 1940s and was shuttered as a theater in 2000.
