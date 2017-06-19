Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET Awards
In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, Bruno Mars performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The "B" in BET Awards could stand for Beyonce, or Bruno Mars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi...
|12 hr
|Chicagoan by Birth
|1
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|18
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Julius Caesar in our times
|Jun 21
|Trumpette
|6
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro...
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Ask Ken: 'Cheyenne' star Clint Walker still sta... (Feb '11)
|Jun 15
|Hetero Dude
|13
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC