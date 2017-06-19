Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET Awards
Both pop stars are the top nominees at Sunday's show, where they will compete in four of the same categories, including video of the year. Beyonce, who dominated last year's show with multiple wins and a show-stopping performance, is up for seven honors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET...
|54 min
|Louise_1
|1
|Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi...
|4 hr
|Defeat maxine War...
|2
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|18
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Julius Caesar in our times
|Jun 21
|Trumpette
|6
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro...
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|34
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC