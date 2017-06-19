Boulder-Area Theater Companies Announce Project Addressing Rape...
Two Boulder-area professional theater companies have received a $30,000 grant from the Boulder Arts Commission to collaborate on an untested, never-before-tried audience engagement effort to bring new audiences to the theater. "The War on Women: A Cross-Company Exploration" is a partnership between square product theatre and Local Theater Company .
