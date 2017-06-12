Bill O'Reilly promises to make news a...

Bill O'Reilly promises to make news about his firing

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: YourErie

As Bill O'Reilly sees it, the same forces that led to his ouster at Fox News are out to get President Trump. And, in much the same spirit as Trump, O'Reilly is determined to settle the score.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity Sat AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro... Sat Frogface Kate 34
News Ask Ken: 'Cheyenne' star Clint Walker still sta... (Feb '11) Jun 15 Hetero Dude 13
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Jun 14 Dippy do wah 2
News To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju... Jun 13 Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
News Theater refuses to buckle after 'Caesar' Trump ... Jun 13 totallydisgusted 1
News US Holocaust Museum seeks funds to preserve war... Jun 12 twist 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Libya
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,527 • Total comments across all topics: 281,855,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC