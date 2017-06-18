Big weekend for Lehigh Valley theater
Mrs. Johnstone played by Heather Reese holds her son with nurses played by Cindy Ernst, center, and Mary Catherine Bracali in 'Blood Brothers'at Pennsylvania Playhouse in Bethlehem. Mrs. Johnstone played by Heather Reese holds her son with nurses played by Cindy Ernst, center, and Mary Catherine Bracali in 'Blood Brothers'at Pennsylvania Playhouse in Bethlehem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro...
|5 hr
|Lucco Brazzi
|32
|Ask Ken: 'Cheyenne' star Clint Walker still sta... (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Hetero Dude
|13
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Wed
|Dippy do wah
|2
|To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju...
|Jun 13
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|Theater refuses to buckle after 'Caesar' Trump ...
|Jun 13
|totallydisgusted
|1
|US Holocaust Museum seeks funds to preserve war...
|Jun 12
|twist
|2
|CPCC Summer Theatre to Perform James and the Gi...
|Jun 12
|kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC