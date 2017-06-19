BET Awards 2017: 6 reasons to tune in

BET Awards 2017: 6 reasons to tune in

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KION 46

The biggest stars in sports, film and music will descend on Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday to celebrate the accomplishments of African-American and other minority entertainers. Beyonc is creating buzz for having the most nominations for the night, while host Leslie Jones has taken to Twitter all week to tease an event that is arguably one of the most exciting nights in entertainment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres... 6 hr Art 1
News Julius Caesar in our times Jun 21 Trumpette 6
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro... Jun 17 Frogface Kate 34
News Ask Ken: 'Cheyenne' star Clint Walker still sta... (Feb '11) Jun 15 Hetero Dude 13
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Jun 14 Dippy do wah 2
News To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju... Jun 13 Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,047 • Total comments across all topics: 281,978,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC