BET Awards 2017: 6 reasons to tune in
The biggest stars in sports, film and music will descend on Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday to celebrate the accomplishments of African-American and other minority entertainers. Beyonc is creating buzz for having the most nominations for the night, while host Leslie Jones has taken to Twitter all week to tease an event that is arguably one of the most exciting nights in entertainment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|6 hr
|Art
|1
|Julius Caesar in our times
|Jun 21
|Trumpette
|6
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro...
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Ask Ken: 'Cheyenne' star Clint Walker still sta... (Feb '11)
|Jun 15
|Hetero Dude
|13
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
|To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju...
|Jun 13
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC