Ben Platt Hosts 9th Jimmy Awards, Hon...

Ben Platt Hosts 9th Jimmy Awards, Honoring the Best in High School Theater

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Back Stage

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards, affectionately nicknamed the Jimmy Awards after producer James M. Nederlander, returned to New York City's Minskoff Theatre for its ninth annual ceremony on June 26, honoring the brightest young stars in musical theater from across the country. This year's show, hosted by Ben Platt, who is fresh off his 2017 Tony Award win, saw 74 high school students from 37 regional programs around the U.S. - the largest pool of competitors to date - vying for the coveted titles of best performance by an actor and actress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET... Sun Louise_1 1
News Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi... Sun Defeat maxine War... 2
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... Jun 24 spytheweb 18
News BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres... Jun 23 Art 1
News Julius Caesar in our times Jun 21 Trumpette 6
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro... Jun 17 Frogface Kate 34
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,873 • Total comments across all topics: 282,079,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC