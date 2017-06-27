Ben Platt Hosts 9th Jimmy Awards, Honoring the Best in High School Theater
The National High School Musical Theatre Awards, affectionately nicknamed the Jimmy Awards after producer James M. Nederlander, returned to New York City's Minskoff Theatre for its ninth annual ceremony on June 26, honoring the brightest young stars in musical theater from across the country. This year's show, hosted by Ben Platt, who is fresh off his 2017 Tony Award win, saw 74 high school students from 37 regional programs around the U.S. - the largest pool of competitors to date - vying for the coveted titles of best performance by an actor and actress.
