Bay Street Theater's 26th Annual Summer Gala
June 30, 2017 - Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts announces the 26th Annual Summer Gala, to take place in Sag Harbor on the Long Wharf on July 15, 2017 benefiting Bay Street's educational and theatrical programs. The evening will include special performances as well as a silent auction, cocktail party, live "Fantasy Auction," dinner and dancing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|15 hr
|Valerie
|22
|TV and films turning to young girls for its new...
|Thu
|Paul
|1
|Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET...
|Jun 25
|Louise_1
|1
|Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi...
|Jun 25
|Defeat maxine War...
|2
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Julius Caesar in our times
|Jun 21
|Trumpette
|6
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC