Bay Street Theater Announces Free Concert Of 'Kiss Me, Kate'

June 5, 2017 - Bay Street Theater is pleased to announce the Bay Street Under the Stars series which will include FREE concerts in Mashashimuet Park every summer. This year, Bay Street will present Kiss Me, Kate on August 25 & 26 at 7pm.

