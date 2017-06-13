Ballet, opera return to Enzian Theater

Enzian's annual Opera and Ballet on the Big Screen summer series returns this Saturday, June 17, and runs through Sept. 16. "People ask why we encourage attending opera on film when we are a presenter of fully-staged live performances," says Gabriel Preisser, executive and artistic director of Opera Orlando.

