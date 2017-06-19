Assembly Democrats not supportive of alcohol in movie theaters
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie told reporters on Monday that the Democratic Majority Conference is not supportive of legislation to allow regular movie theaters to sell alcohol to patrons of age . "We want people to be able to take their children to a movie theater and not have to worry about the sobriety of the people sitting next to them in the movie theater," he said before afternoon session.
