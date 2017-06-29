Arthur Miller's Broken Glass Extends at Theater J
In response to enthusiastic critical and audience reaction, Theater J is extending the run of its current production of Arthur Miller's Broken Glass by one week, to July 16. Director Aaron Posner's production, with its spare set, evocative projections and cello score, and outstanding company of actors is strongly resonating with audiences and Theater J is pleased to give more people a chance to experience the play. Broken Glass is one of the only plays by Arthur Miller to directly incorporate Jewish characters and history.
