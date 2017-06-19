Actors' Equity Reaches Tentative Pact With Nationwide Theater League
Actors' Equity Association has reached a tentative agreement for a new five-year contract with the League of Resident Theaters , the professional association with 72 member theaters across the country. The contract would cover actors and stage managers, with key provisions including salary increases from 16 percent to 81.7 percent over the life of the contract, Equity says.
