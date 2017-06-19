Actors' Equity Reaches Tentative Pact...

Actors' Equity Reaches Tentative Pact With Nationwide Theater League

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Deadline

Actors' Equity Association has reached a tentative agreement for a new five-year contract with the League of Resident Theaters , the professional association with 72 member theaters across the country. The contract would cover actors and stage managers, with key provisions including salary increases from 16 percent to 81.7 percent over the life of the contract, Equity says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... 13 hr spytheweb 18
News BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres... Fri Art 1
News Julius Caesar in our times Jun 21 Trumpette 6
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro... Jun 17 Frogface Kate 34
News Ask Ken: 'Cheyenne' star Clint Walker still sta... (Feb '11) Jun 15 Hetero Dude 13
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Jun 14 Dippy do wah 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,613 • Total comments across all topics: 282,005,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC