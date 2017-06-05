A Trump-like Caesar assassinated on NYC stage
He looks like Donald Trump , with his fluffy hair, dark suit and tie hanging below the belt. He moves like Trump .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What you need to know about the Columbus Arts F...
|3 hr
|Reality Speaks
|2
|New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al...
|4 hr
|ABMESSINA1947
|1
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Wed
|Tad Askew
|4
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jun 6
|Quon
|1,659
|'Climate change musical' is cited as tax waste ...
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|64
|Which Chicago-shot TV shows are coming back nex...
|May 26
|Keyanna
|1
|Jesse Boleyn Announces Orcas Island Summer Conc...
|May 22
|Charlize
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC