A Trump-like Caesar assassinated on NYC stage

In this June 7, 2017 photo, "Danger knows full well that Caesar is more dangerous than he," reads a sign promoting The Public Theater's production of Julius Caesar in New York's Central Park. Gregg Henry, the actor who starred in Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar" on a New York stage wears a Donald Trump-like costume to play the powerful Roman politician betrayed by his top aide and knifed to death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.