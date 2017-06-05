A Trump-like Caesar assassinated on N...

A Trump-like Caesar assassinated on NYC stage

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this June 7, 2017 photo, "Danger knows full well that Caesar is more dangerous than he," reads a sign promoting The Public Theater's production of Julius Caesar in New York's Central Park. Gregg Henry, the actor who starred in Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar" on a New York stage wears a Donald Trump-like costume to play the powerful Roman politician betrayed by his top aide and knifed to death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What you need to know about the Columbus Arts F... 3 hr Reality Speaks 2
News New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al... 4 hr ABMESSINA1947 1
News Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma... Wed Tad Askew 4
News New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06) Jun 6 Quon 1,659
News 'Climate change musical' is cited as tax waste ... Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 64
News Which Chicago-shot TV shows are coming back nex... May 26 Keyanna 1
News Jesse Boleyn Announces Orcas Island Summer Conc... May 22 Charlize 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,457 • Total comments across all topics: 281,630,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC