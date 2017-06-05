A Trump-like Caesar assassinated on NYC stage
In this June 7, 2017 photo, "Danger knows full well that Caesar is more dangerous than he," reads a sign promoting The Public Theater's production of Julius Caesar in New York's Central Park. Gregg Henry, the actor who starred in Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar" on a New York stage wears a Donald Trump-like costume to play the powerful Roman politician betrayed by his top aide and knifed to death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What you need to know about the Columbus Arts F...
|3 hr
|Reality Speaks
|2
|New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al...
|4 hr
|ABMESSINA1947
|1
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Wed
|Tad Askew
|4
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jun 6
|Quon
|1,659
|'Climate change musical' is cited as tax waste ...
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|64
|Which Chicago-shot TV shows are coming back nex...
|May 26
|Keyanna
|1
|Jesse Boleyn Announces Orcas Island Summer Conc...
|May 22
|Charlize
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC