A first look inside The Queen Theater...

A first look inside The Queen Theater, now operated by Live Nation

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

The Queen Theater will begin its new life as a Live Nation venue next month when the doors reopen after a few months of downtime. Formerly the home of World Cafe Live at the Queen, the historic Wilmington, DE space changed hands with a symbolic "changing of the guard" event earlier this week attended by local government officials and Philly Mardi Gras band The Wild Bohemians , giving members of the press a sneak peek at the newly decorated walls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity 9 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro... 15 hr Frogface Kate 34
News Ask Ken: 'Cheyenne' star Clint Walker still sta... (Feb '11) Jun 15 Hetero Dude 13
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Jun 14 Dippy do wah 2
News To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju... Jun 13 Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
News Theater refuses to buckle after 'Caesar' Trump ... Jun 13 totallydisgusted 1
News US Holocaust Museum seeks funds to preserve war... Jun 12 twist 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,348 • Total comments across all topics: 281,834,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC