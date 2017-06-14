5 free things to do at the BET Experience Fan Fest in Downtown L.A.

Los Angeles hip hop and R&B band Mindless Behavior performed at the Coca-Cola Music Studio at the 2016 BET Experience in downtown Los Angeles. The four-day BET Experience will return to the sprawling L.A. Live campus in downtown Los Angeles taking up the Los Angeles Convention Center, Staples Center, Microsoft Theater and the Novo starting Thursday, June 22 and running through Sunday, June 25. For its fifth year, BET and concert promoting company AEG have come up with a slew of activities, events and free and ticketed live entertainment that all leads up to the 17th annual BET Awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.