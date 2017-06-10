1070 Approaches Opening at Herberger ...

1070 Approaches Opening at Herberger Theater

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

"1070", a new play by James Garcia, premieres at the Herberger Theater Center on June 23 with performances running through July 9th. Tickets are $15 - $25 and are on sale now at herbergertheater.org .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d... Fri weaponX 1
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Fri cliche black stan... 1
News What you need to know about the Columbus Arts F... Fri Reality Speaks 2
News New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al... Fri ABMESSINA1947 1
News Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma... Jun 7 Tad Askew 4
News New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06) Jun 6 Quon 1,659
News 'Climate change musical' is cited as tax waste ... Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 64
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,277 • Total comments across all topics: 281,677,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC