Worlds collide in theater's production
The production opens at 8 p.m. May 5 at the St. Michael's Parish Hall, 210 Church St. The show also runs at 8 p.m. May 6 and May 12 and at 2 p.m. May 7, May 13 and May 14. The play, which is a comedy written by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart and was first produced in 1936, takes place in New York City during the Great Depression. It follows the Sycamore family as the youngest daughter, Alice Sycamore, tries to marry Tony Kirby.
