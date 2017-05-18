World Premiere of Fight City to Play ...

World Premiere of Fight City to Play Factory Theater This Summer

15 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Factory Theater presents its latest production, the world premiere of Fight City. Written by Factory Theater's Artistic Director Scott OKen and directed by Jill Oliver, Fight City runs July 14 - August 26 at The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St. Previews are Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 16 at 3 p.m. Opening night is Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m. The regular run's, July 21 - August 26, performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 for preview performances and $25 for regular run.

Chicago, IL

