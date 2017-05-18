With drama aplenty, Netflix and 'Okja...

With drama aplenty, Netflix and 'Okja' debut in Cannes

14 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Netflix's entry into the Cannes Film Festival produced new drama Friday as the first screening of its film "Okja" was met with boos for Netflix and a technical glitch that prompted the festival to restart the film and apologize to the audience. At the end of all the commotion, largely glowing reviews surfaced for director Boon Joon-ho's political fantasy about a girl and her genetically modified giant pig.

Chicago, IL

