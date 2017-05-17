Why Bill Ayers welcomes strangers int...

Why Bill Ayers welcomes strangers into his Hyde Park home for the Chicago Home Theater Festival

Every year in private homes across Chicago, plays are performed for the public as a part of the Chicago Home Theater Festival. As he has since the start, Bill Ayers this year again will host a performance at his Hyde Park home.

Chicago, IL

