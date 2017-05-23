Utah Shakespeare Festival Welcomes Fr...

Utah Shakespeare Festival Welcomes Frank Mack as New Executive Producer

The Utah Shakespeare Festival announced today the hiring of Frank Mack, a veteran of theatre companies across the United States, as its new executive producer, replacing the recently retired R. Scott Phillips . Mack will join the Utah Shakespeare Festival on September 1. Hailing from Connecticut, where he is currently serving in a leadership role at the Connecticut Repertory Theatre and teaching arts administration at the University of Connecticut, Mack is eager to bring his expertise to the Tony Award-winning Festival, located in Cedar City, Utah.

