UNO's production wins 8 awards

15 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Theatre UNO's production of "The Aliens" has received eight national awards at the 49th annual Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. "The Aliens," a drama centered around a high school dropout and a college dropout loitering behind a Vermont coffee shop, garnered the highest level of national recognition in five categories, including outstanding production of a play and outstanding ensemble.

