Tybee officials release Post Theater'...

Tybee officials release Post Theater's financial debt

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

The operators of the Tybee Post Theater will no longer have to funnel a portion of their ticket sales to the city under an agreement approved by Tybee Island officials this week. In a unanimous vote Thursday, the Tybee City Council adopted an agreement with the Friends of the Tybee Theater that lifts the group's obligation to pay the city $1 for each ticket sold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Climate change musical' is cited as tax waste ... 3 hr fingers mcgurke 10
News Which Chicago-shot TV shows are coming back nex... 11 hr Keyanna 1
News Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma... May 24 HOV lanes 4 cash ... 1
News Jesse Boleyn Announces Orcas Island Summer Conc... May 22 Charlize 1
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... May 21 anonymous 14
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity May 18 silly rabbit 1
News Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 20
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,310 • Total comments across all topics: 281,304,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC