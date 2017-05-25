Tybee officials release Post Theater's financial debt
The operators of the Tybee Post Theater will no longer have to funnel a portion of their ticket sales to the city under an agreement approved by Tybee Island officials this week. In a unanimous vote Thursday, the Tybee City Council adopted an agreement with the Friends of the Tybee Theater that lifts the group's obligation to pay the city $1 for each ticket sold.
