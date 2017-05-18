theaterIs Girl-on-Girl Kissing Still Shocking on Broadway?A lesbian...
The first lesbian kiss on an American stage was performed in Greenwich Village nearly 100 years ago, in 1922. When the play moved uptown to Broadway shortly after, the scandalous kiss was cut - and the play still caused an uproar: Police shut the theater down, the cast was arrested, and an obscenity trial followed.
