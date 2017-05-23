Theater world loses vibrant 'light' w...

Theater world loses vibrant 'light' with death of ex-Twin Cities actor at 34

Samuel G. Roberson Jr. , an actor, writer, director and theater leader who cut his teeth in the Twin Cities before moving to Chicago where he became artistic director of Congo Square Theatre, died Sunday in the Windy City. He was 34. Roberson had battled health problems over the past several years, including leukemia.

