Theater Unspeakable to Bring the American Revolution to Arden Theatre
Theater Unspeakable brings their brand of family friendly, physical theater to Philadelphia with The American Revolution, a whirlwind re-telling of the American fight for independence. It runs in Arden Theatre Company 's Studio Theatre , June 2-June 11, 2017.
