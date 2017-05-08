Theater Talk Wins Ny Emmy Award for Best Interview/Discussion Program
THEATER TALK, the series devoted to conversation about the world of the stage, won a NY Emmy Award as Best NYC Interview/Discussion Program at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences/New York Chapter's annual awards ceremony held on Saturday, May 6 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square. Accepting the award, Executive Producer/Co-Host Susan Haskins -Doloff thanked THEATER TALK's home station CUNY TV and its production team, as well as Thirteen/WNET, where the show has premiered weekly for 21 years.
