THEATER: Summer children's worship wi...

THEATER: Summer children's worship will be offered by Princeton group

16 hrs ago

Learning Stage, the education committee of Princeton Theatre Group, will offer Camp 56, a two-week summer day camp for youths entering third grade through 2017 graduating seniors. Participants will have the opportunity to experience and take part in live performances, while immersing themselves in the many aspects of producing a show.

