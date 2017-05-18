Theater Review: Edgy staging marks lu...

Theater Review: Edgy staging marks lurid - Lear' production

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

The basic plot of the story is all too familiar to us, perhaps: a mad ruler, drunk on power and his own self-regard, makes a series of poor decisions that lead inevitably to controversy, legal disputes, civil unrest and even tragedy. Sound familiar? It should, considering the story was made famous by one of the foremost political analysts of all time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... 9 hr anonymous 14
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity May 18 silly rabbit 1
News Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 20
News New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06) May 16 Rickyluv 1,658
News Comey, wife attend LGBT-themed musical, marking... May 15 Theocraencyclical 1
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... May 12 Dee kirkpatrick 1
News TCT pays tribute to early rock-era with 'Hairsp... May 6 No Future 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,954 • Total comments across all topics: 281,188,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC