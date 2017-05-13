Theater review | Anne of Green Gables: Co-production earnestly hits high points of beloved tale
"Anne of Green Gables" is one of those classic children's novels whose readers these days are more likely to be former children than present-day kids. Long, episodic and covering a span of several years, it doesn't easily lend itself to the format of a one-act musical.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TCT pays tribute to early rock-era with 'Hairsp...
|23 hr
|No Future
|2
|New digs for Barrington Stage
|May 4
|the city I hate
|2
|Tickets on Sale Now to CPCC Summer Theatre's Up...
|May 2
|WaterStock
|1
|72 hours in Atlanta
|May 1
|eaw
|1
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 22
|Cheneys Lesbian D...
|3
|Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11)
|Apr 17
|General Zod
|17
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC