Theater review: a Uncanny Valleya takes us to the near future of robotics
As Act One comes to a close, Claire teaches the newly ambulatory Julian to dance. The science of robotics may not quite be so advanced as to create an android like the “Star Trek” character Data, but as “Uncanny Valley” shows us, we're probably a lot closer to that threshold than most of us realize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New digs for Barrington Stage
|Thu
|the city I hate
|2
|Tickets on Sale Now to CPCC Summer Theatre's Up...
|May 2
|WaterStock
|1
|72 hours in Atlanta
|May 1
|eaw
|1
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 22
|Cheneys Lesbian D...
|3
|Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11)
|Apr 17
|General Zod
|17
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump (Oct '16)
|Apr 16
|watching livonia
|4
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC