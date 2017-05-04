Theater review: a Uncanny Valleya tak...

Theater review: a Uncanny Valleya takes us to the near future of robotics

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

As Act One comes to a close, Claire teaches the newly ambulatory Julian to dance. The science of robotics may not quite be so advanced as to create an android like the “Star Trek” character Data, but as “Uncanny Valley” shows us, we're probably a lot closer to that threshold than most of us realize.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New digs for Barrington Stage Thu the city I hate 2
News Tickets on Sale Now to CPCC Summer Theatre's Up... May 2 WaterStock 1
News 72 hours in Atlanta May 1 eaw 1
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... Apr 24 @Real Kelly 3
News The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend... Apr 22 Cheneys Lesbian D... 3
News Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11) Apr 17 General Zod 17
News Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump (Oct '16) Apr 16 watching livonia 4
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,588 • Total comments across all topics: 280,812,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC