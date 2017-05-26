Theater Raid Brings About Fear of a Crackdown in Moscow
Fears of a crackdown have been set off in Moscow since a renowned artistic director was brought in for questioning as part of a corruptive investigation this week. According to The New York Times , police raided the Gogol Center, led by Kirill S. Serebrennikov, on Tuesday.
